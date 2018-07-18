Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Customers Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (CUBI)

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Schultheis now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CUBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.50 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of Customers Bancorp opened at $28.85 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $900.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, VP Steven Issa sold 11,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $350,942.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Lawrence Way sold 19,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $613,903.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,502.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,035 shares of company stock worth $6,142,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,534,000 after purchasing an additional 92,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,502,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,959,000 after purchasing an additional 170,419 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 479,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

