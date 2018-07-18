Boeing (BA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter. Boeing has set its FY18 guidance at $14.30-14.50 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $1.05. Boeing had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 3,774.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boeing to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BA opened at $356.88 on Wednesday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $207.53 and a fifty-two week high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $204.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

In related news, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $762,545.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,290,284.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $3,097,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at $9,593,656.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,373 shares of company stock worth $4,233,094. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boeing stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $373.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.51.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

