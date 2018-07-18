Bob L. Martin Sells 6,000 Shares of Conn’s Inc (CONN) Stock

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Bob L. Martin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Conn’s opened at $37.60 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. Conn’s Inc has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CONN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

