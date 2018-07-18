Blox Price Tops $0.0283 on Major Exchanges (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Blox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, BigONE, Gate.io and HitBTC. Blox has a total market capitalization of $18.77 million and $684,889.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blox has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003983 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015109 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00530425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00181558 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025746 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00017106 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Blox Profile

Blox launched on July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,187,039 tokens. The official website for Blox is blox.io . The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blox

Blox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Gate.io, BigONE, Binance and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.