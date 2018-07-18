Bloom (BLT) Price Hits $0.27

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Bloom has a market cap of $12.73 million and approximately $519,294.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX. In the last week, Bloom has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003604 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013464 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00529460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00182692 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00026742 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,711,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Upbit and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

