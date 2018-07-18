BlockPay One Day Volume Hits $0.00 (BLOCKPAY)

BlockPay (CURRENCY:BLOCKPAY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, BlockPay has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One BlockPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000737 BTC on exchanges. BlockPay has a total market cap of $259,179.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BlockPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004006 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00510465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00175445 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025832 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00016191 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001124 BTC.

About BlockPay

BlockPay launched on September 5th, 2016. BlockPay’s total supply is 98,928,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,300 tokens. BlockPay’s official Twitter account is @blockpay_ch and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlockPay is blockpay.ch

BlockPay Token Trading

BlockPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

