Blackbaud (BLKB) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLKB. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Blackbaud traded up $1.11, hitting $116.02, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 297,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,429. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $81.64 and a 1-year high of $116.11.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $204.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,745. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 9.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,634,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,258,000 after acquiring an additional 231,010 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth about $19,276,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth about $16,175,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,879,000 after purchasing an additional 118,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 464.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 77,847 shares in the last quarter.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

