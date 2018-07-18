Black Box (BBOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Black Box had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:BBOX opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Black Box has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Black Box by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Black Box by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Box by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 220,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Black Box by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Black Box by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Black Box Corporation provides digital technology solutions that assist its customers to design, build, manage, and secure their IT infrastructure. It offers IT infrastructure, specialty networking, multimedia, and keyboard/video/mouse switching products. The company also provides communications lifecycle, unified communications, structured cabling, video/AV, in-building wireless, and data center services.

