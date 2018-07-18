Birgit Girshick Sells 3,978 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) insider Birgit Girshick sold 3,978 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $476,962.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,980.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CRL traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $120.45. 8,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.15 and a fifty-two week high of $120.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $493.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 65,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.85 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

