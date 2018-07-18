Bioventures Ltd Novartis Sells 12,800 Shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) Stock

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $60,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aileron Therapeutics traded down $0.07, hitting $4.57, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 101,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,942. Aileron Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). equities research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALRN. ValuEngine cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aileron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

