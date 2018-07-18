BidaskClub Lowers Criteo (CRTO) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRTO. ValuEngine cut Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Vertical Group cut Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Raymond James raised Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Criteo from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo opened at $33.68 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Criteo has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 45,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.