Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRK.B) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE:BRK.B) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $201.40 and last traded at $200.44. Approximately 10,465,389 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 4,423,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.41.

BRK.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.59.

The firm has a market cap of $473.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE:BRK.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.47 billion for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 4.91%. sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B

Berkshire Hathaway Inc is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Its segments include Insurance, such as GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, General Re Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is engaged in the operation of the railroad system; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which includes manufacturers of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which includes providers of various services, including fractional aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training and various retailing businesses, and Finance and financial products, which includes manufactured housing and related consumer financing, transportation equipment, manufacturing and leasing, and furniture leasing.

