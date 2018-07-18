Beneficial Bancorp (BNCL) & Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ: BNCL) and Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Beneficial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Greene County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Beneficial Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greene County Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beneficial Bancorp and Greene County Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beneficial Bancorp $226.63 million 5.41 $23.93 million N/A N/A Greene County Bancorp $39.88 million 7.38 $11.18 million N/A N/A

Beneficial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Greene County Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beneficial Bancorp and Greene County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beneficial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beneficial Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.62%. Given Beneficial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beneficial Bancorp is more favorable than Greene County Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Beneficial Bancorp and Greene County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beneficial Bancorp 11.07% 3.74% 0.66% Greene County Bancorp 30.93% 15.20% 1.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Beneficial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Beneficial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beneficial Bancorp beats Greene County Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beneficial Bancorp Company Profile

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses. It also provides cash management services that include remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts; and certificate of deposit account registry service and brokered certificates of deposit. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of commercial loans and leases, which comprises business loans, small business leases, commercial real estate loans, and commercial construction loans; residential loans, including one- to four-family residential real estate loans; and consumer personal loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal loans, recreational vehicles, and educational loans. Further, it provides insurance brokerage and wealth management services; and property, casualty, life, and health and benefits insurance services. Additionally, the company holds title to various securities and other investments; holds and manages other real estate owned properties. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

