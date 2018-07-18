Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Given Media Impact Score of 0.04

News coverage about Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bellerophon Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.4272226714889 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics traded up $0.01, reaching $2.73, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 255,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,683. The company has a market cap of $160.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.43. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

