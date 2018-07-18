Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $414,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,032 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF remained flat at $$51.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 378,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,134. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.