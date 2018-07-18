Bata (BTA) Achieves Market Cap of $519,887.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Bata has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001404 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, SouthXchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Bata has a market cap of $519,887.00 and approximately $2,155.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.01196140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004982 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006235 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007864 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00017184 BTC.

About Bata

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,033,810 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is www.bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, SouthXchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

