Barclays Trims Hochschild Mining (HOC) Target Price to GBX 170

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.04) to GBX 170 ($2.25) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 215 ($2.85) to GBX 195 ($2.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th.

Shares of Hochschild Mining opened at GBX 178.40 ($2.36) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 196.15 ($2.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 337.60 ($4.47).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

