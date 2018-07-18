Banner (BANR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Banner earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4354037577642 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BANR. BidaskClub cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

BANR stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.73. 1,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. Banner has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.23 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. analysts anticipate that Banner will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Banner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,620,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $29,546.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

