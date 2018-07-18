BANKINTER S A/S (BKNIY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

BKNIY stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 284. BANKINTER S A/S has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

