Bank of Montreal (BMO) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a C$124.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$120.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$101.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$112.00.

TSE:BMO traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$103.93. 953,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,336. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$88.63 and a 12-month high of C$105.55.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported C$2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$0.05. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of C$5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.52 billion.

In other news, insider Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 19,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.24, for a total value of C$1,943,582.40. Also, insider Patrick Cronin sold 24,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.14, for a total transaction of C$2,469,535.38. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,198 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,764.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

