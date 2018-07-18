Bank of Montreal (BMO) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Sell”

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of BMO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,349. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,473,000 after buying an additional 831,633 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,250,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,153,000 after buying an additional 986,434 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,449,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,768,000 after buying an additional 475,794 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,480,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,701,000 after buying an additional 1,016,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,235,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,318,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

