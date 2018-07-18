Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stake Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,225,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $34,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vining Sparks initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of Bank of America opened at $30.01 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market cap of $305.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

