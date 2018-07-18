Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

NYSE:BXS traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,181. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BXS shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.