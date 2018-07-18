Baltimore Capital Management Inc. Takes $302,000 Position in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Baltimore Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 448.6% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 2,911.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $314,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Carnival from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Carnival from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Carnival from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Carnival to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Carnival from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $59.54. 425,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,911,261. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.