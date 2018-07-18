B3Coin Price Tops $0.0027 (KB3)

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. B3Coin has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $1,552.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One B3Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, B3Coin has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.26 or 0.03602610 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00019388 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000982 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006620 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003711 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001361 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About B3Coin

B3Coin (CRYPTO:KB3) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 729,834,886 coins. B3Coin’s official website is b3coin.io . B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling B3Coin

B3Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B3Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy B3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

