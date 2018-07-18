B. Riley Weighs in on WD-40’s Q4 2018 Earnings (WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for WD-40 in a report issued on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WD-40 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $158.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.55. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $103.80 and a 12-month high of $163.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 8.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in WD-40 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in WD-40 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in WD-40 by 22.5% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WD-40 news, Director Daniel E. Pittard bought 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.65 per share, with a total value of $70,304.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

