Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 29.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 6,107 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $132,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,459,000 after purchasing an additional 168,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,850,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 91,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 240,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

