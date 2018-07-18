AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Short Interest Update

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,309,064 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 11,999,738 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,244,335 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AXA Equitable stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. AXA Equitable has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that AXA Equitable will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AXA Equitable news, EVP Anders Malmstrom acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Axa sold 157,837,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $3,156,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,000 in the last three months.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQH. Evercore ISI began coverage on AXA Equitable in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on AXA Equitable from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AXA Equitable from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America began coverage on AXA Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on AXA Equitable in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXA Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

