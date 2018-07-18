Avianca Holdings SA (AVH) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on August 10th

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd.

Avianca has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years. Avianca has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avianca to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Shares of NYSE AVH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.67. Avianca has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. analysts anticipate that Avianca will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVH. Zacks Investment Research cut Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Avianca from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avianca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

About Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, South America, and internationally. It offers passenger and cargo air transportation services; and aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel-related services to its customers.

