Avangrid Inc (AGR) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,109,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,702,000 after buying an additional 859,144 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after buying an additional 311,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,289,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,170,000 after buying an additional 72,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,661,000 after buying an additional 69,806 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 165,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 67,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avangrid from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Avangrid from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Friday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

Avangrid opened at $52.77 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Avangrid Inc has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. research analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Avangrid’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.64%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

