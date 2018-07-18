Atomic Coin Trading 16.5% Higher This Week (ATOM)

Atomic Coin (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Atomic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Atomic Coin has a total market cap of $222,619.00 and $43.00 worth of Atomic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atomic Coin has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atomic Coin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004686 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00375004 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001844 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Atomic Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Atomic Coin’s total supply is 16,837,534 coins. The official message board for Atomic Coin is forum.atomicproject.org . Atomic Coin’s official Twitter account is @AtomcoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Coin is /r/AtomicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Coin’s official website is www.atomicproject.org

Buying and Selling Atomic Coin

Atomic Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.