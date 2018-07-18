ATN Achieves Market Cap of $24.11 Million (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. ATN has a market capitalization of $24.11 million and $532,234.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, BigONE and Hotbit. Over the last week, ATN has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003909 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013479 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000533 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00526679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00183557 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025937 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00017157 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001138 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN launched on November 19th, 2017. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

