Aspen Technology (AZPN) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.94

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.94 and last traded at $99.53, with a volume of 18984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.94 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $674,036.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 16,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,112.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,183 shares of company stock worth $2,225,566. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $134,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

