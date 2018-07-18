Aspen Group (ASPU) & OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE) Financial Review

Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) and OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Aspen Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aspen Group and OneSmart International Edun Gr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 OneSmart International Edun Gr 0 1 1 0 2.50

Aspen Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.13, suggesting a potential upside of 62.53%. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.74%. Given Aspen Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than OneSmart International Edun Gr.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspen Group and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $22.02 million 6.21 -$7.06 million ($0.39) -19.13 OneSmart International Edun Gr $311.32 million 6.02 $39.16 million N/A N/A

OneSmart International Edun Gr has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -32.07% -30.07% -18.69% OneSmart International Edun Gr N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OneSmart International Edun Gr beats Aspen Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc. provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, business, education, technology, and professional studies. As of April 30, 2017, it had 4,681 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

