ARMO Biosciences Inc’s (ARMO) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 25th

ARMO Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:ARMO) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 25th. ARMO Biosciences had issued 7,529,412 shares in its public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $128,000,004 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ARMO Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMO Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ARMO Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ARMO Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of ARMO Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get ARMO Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:ARMO opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. ARMO Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

ARMO Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.49). equities analysts expect that ARMO Biosciences will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ARMO Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $10,115,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ARMO Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARMO Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,233,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARMO Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of ARMO Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $3,741,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARMO Biosciences

ARMO BioSciences, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, develops a pipeline of novel product candidates that activate the immune system of cancer patients to recognize and eradicate tumors in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AM0010, a long acting form of human interleukin-10 that is in Phase III randomized pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMO Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMO Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.