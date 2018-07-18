Ardagh Group (ARD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ardagh Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

ARD stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.79. The company has a market cap of $308.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of -0.25. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARD. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,749,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ardagh Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ardagh Group by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ardagh Group by 202.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 95,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

