Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Receives $11.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACGL. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th.

In other news, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 12,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $940,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 3,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.63 per share, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,638.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,108 shares of company stock worth $1,600,417. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group opened at $28.36 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

