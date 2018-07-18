ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) (MT) PT Set at €39.00 by Deutsche Bank

ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Cfra set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €34.68 ($40.80).

AMS:MT opened at €26.65 ($31.35) on Monday. ArcelorMittal SA has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

