Apple (AAPL) PT Set at $190.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $190.00 target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.11.

Shares of Apple opened at $191.45 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Apple has a 12 month low of $147.30 and a 12 month high of $194.20. The firm has a market cap of $970.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $61.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $3,259,682.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total value of $903,916.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,738 shares of company stock valued at $31,247,951 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17,669.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after buying an additional 20,067,124 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $830,026,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,527.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,652,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $444,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,285 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $332,905,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $283,972,000. 58.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

