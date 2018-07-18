Apple (AAPL) PT Set at $190.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $190.00 target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.
AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.11.
Shares of Apple opened at $191.45 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Apple has a 12 month low of $147.30 and a 12 month high of $194.20. The firm has a market cap of $970.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.
Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $3,259,682.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total value of $903,916.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,738 shares of company stock valued at $31,247,951 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17,669.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after buying an additional 20,067,124 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $830,026,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,527.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,652,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $444,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,285 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $332,905,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $283,972,000. 58.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.
