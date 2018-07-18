APIS (APIS) Price Up 36.5% This Week

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One APIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. APIS has a total market cap of $27.19 million and approximately $30.40 million worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APIS has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003629 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00530301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00183082 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00026892 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00017346 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001157 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,416,350,572 tokens. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io . APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official . The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

