Anthem Inc (ANTM) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Anthem makes up approximately 0.9% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem traded up $2.98, hitting $249.01, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 62,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $179.40 and a one year high of $267.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $22.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total transaction of $231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $13,334,666.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,159.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,421 shares of company stock valued at $13,798,767. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $332.00 price objective on shares of Anthem and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.15.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.