Analyzing SunCoke Energy (SXC) and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SunCoke Energy and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy 9.48% 4.33% 1.21% Universal Stainless & Alloy Products 5.46% 1.88% 1.10%

This is a summary of recent ratings for SunCoke Energy and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCoke Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products 0 1 0 0 2.00

SunCoke Energy presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.97%. Given SunCoke Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SunCoke Energy is more favorable than Universal Stainless & Alloy Products.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SunCoke Energy and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy $1.33 billion 0.64 $122.40 million $0.28 46.82 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products $202.64 million 0.87 $7.61 million N/A N/A

SunCoke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Stainless & Alloy Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of SunCoke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SunCoke Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SunCoke Energy has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SunCoke Energy beats Universal Stainless & Alloy Products on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. SunCoke Energy, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar. Its semi-finished long products are primarily used to produce finished bar, rod, and wire products; and finished bar products that are principally used by OEMs and by service center customers for distribution to various end users. The company also offers conversion services on materials supplied by its customers. Its products are also used in aerospace, oil and gas, power generation, and automotive industries, as well as in the manufacturing of equipment for food handling, health and medical, chemical processing, and pollution control; and manufacturing of metals, plastics, paper and aluminum extrusions, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and optics. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. sells its products to service centers, forgers, rerollers, OEMs, and wire redrawers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.

