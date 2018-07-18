Analyzing KEYW (KEYW) & Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ: STRM) and KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Streamline Health Solutions and KEYW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A KEYW 0 2 5 0 2.71

KEYW has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.97%. Given KEYW’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KEYW is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and KEYW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -6.59% -16.41% -4.44% KEYW -1.58% -0.93% -0.41%

Volatility and Risk

Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KEYW has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and KEYW’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $24.34 million 1.19 -$3.09 million ($0.16) -9.00 KEYW $441.59 million 1.02 -$10.95 million ($0.45) -20.07

Streamline Health Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KEYW. KEYW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Streamline Health Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.8% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of KEYW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KEYW beats Streamline Health Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company offers health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include cloud-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and eValuator, a cloud-based software as a service coding analysis platform. It also provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About KEYW

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S. Government national security priorities comprising cyber operations and training; geospatial intelligence; cloud and data analytics; engineering; and intelligence analysis and operations. Its products include electro-optical, hyperspectral, and synthetic aperture radar sensors and other products. The company provides its products and services to the U.S. federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies; foreign governments; and other entities in the cyber and counterterrorism markets. The KeyW Holding Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.