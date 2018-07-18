Analyzing Glu Mobile (GLUU) & PROS (PRO)

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) and PROS (NYSE:PRO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

This table compares Glu Mobile and PROS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glu Mobile $286.83 million 3.07 -$97.57 million ($0.51) -12.35 PROS $168.82 million 7.33 -$77.92 million ($1.53) -24.82

PROS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glu Mobile. PROS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glu Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Glu Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of PROS shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Glu Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of PROS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glu Mobile and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glu Mobile -26.33% -34.72% -19.81% PROS -43.36% N/A -14.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Glu Mobile and PROS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glu Mobile 0 2 5 0 2.71 PROS 0 2 4 1 2.86

Glu Mobile presently has a consensus price target of $5.32, indicating a potential downside of 15.53%. PROS has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.87%. Given PROS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PROS is more favorable than Glu Mobile.

Volatility and Risk

Glu Mobile has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROS has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PROS beats Glu Mobile on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp. The company also creates games based on third-party licensed brands, such as Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay and Kim Kardashian; and Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Racing Rivals. It markets, sells, and distributes its games primarily through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sorrent, Inc. and changed its name to Glu Mobile Inc. in May 2005. Glu Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc., a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution. It also provides RevenuePRO solutions that offer a set of integrated software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of RevenuePRO Passenger Revenue Management, RevenuePRO Group Sales Optimizer, RevenuePRO Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, RevenuePRO Shopping, and RevenuePRO Merchandising. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support; and strategic services, including discovery and insight consulting services, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It serves manufacturing, distribution, and services industries, including automotive and industrial, B2B services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.