Analyzing General Finance Co. Common Stock (GFN) and Aaron’s (AAN)

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ: GFN) and Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get General Finance Co. Common Stock alerts:

General Finance Co. Common Stock has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aaron’s has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares General Finance Co. Common Stock and Aaron’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Finance Co. Common Stock 0.07% 0.19% 0.04% Aaron’s 8.34% 11.22% 7.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.5% of General Finance Co. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of General Finance Co. Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Aaron’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for General Finance Co. Common Stock and Aaron’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Finance Co. Common Stock 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aaron’s 1 2 8 1 2.75

General Finance Co. Common Stock currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.70%. Aaron’s has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.40%. Given Aaron’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aaron’s is more favorable than General Finance Co. Common Stock.

Dividends

Aaron’s pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. General Finance Co. Common Stock does not pay a dividend. Aaron’s pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aaron’s has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares General Finance Co. Common Stock and Aaron’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Finance Co. Common Stock $276.93 million 1.30 -$2.96 million ($0.25) -54.00 Aaron’s $3.38 billion 0.93 $292.53 million $2.56 17.57

Aaron’s has higher revenue and earnings than General Finance Co. Common Stock. General Finance Co. Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aaron’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aaron’s beats General Finance Co. Common Stock on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Finance Co. Common Stock Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail. The company's modular space products comprise office container products, modular buildings, and mobile offices used in various applications, such as general administrative office space, military installations, workforce living accommodations, bank branches, classrooms/education, construction offices, daycare facilities, dormitories, healthcare facilities, rental facilities, retail space, and shelters. Its liquid containment products consists of portable liquid storage tanks for well-site liquid containment needs, expansion/upgrade projects, highway construction/groundwater sewage, infrastructure projects, industrial projects, mining pit pump works, municipal sewer and water projects, non-residential construction projects, pipeline construction and maintenance, and refinery turnaround applications. The company provides ancillary products, such as steps, ramps, furniture, portable toilets, security systems, shelving, mud pumps, hoses, splitter valves, tee connectors, and other items used in connection with leased equipment. It also manufactures various steel-based products, such as chassis, storm shelters, blast-resistant modules, and specialty tanks. General Finance Corporation serves commercial, construction, transportation, industrial, energy, manufacturing, mining, retail, and education industries, as well as government clients. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories. As of February 15, 2018, it operated approximately 1,726 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. Aaron's, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.