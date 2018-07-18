Analyzing Brinker International (EAT) & RCI Hospitality (RICK)

Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brinker International and RCI Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 1 9 4 0 2.21 RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brinker International currently has a consensus target price of $44.09, suggesting a potential downside of 8.64%. RCI Hospitality has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.04%. Given RCI Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than Brinker International.

Risk & Volatility

Brinker International has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 4.24% -30.02% 11.93% RCI Hospitality 12.95% 13.51% 6.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Brinker International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brinker International pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. RCI Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Brinker International pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RCI Hospitality pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brinker International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Brinker International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brinker International and RCI Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.15 billion 0.67 $150.82 million $3.20 15.08 RCI Hospitality $144.90 million 2.11 $8.25 million $1.43 22.01

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than RCI Hospitality. Brinker International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats Brinker International on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of November 30, 2017, the company operated 45 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; two national industry trade publications; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company was formerly known as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

