Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 18th (ADS, BXE, DRI, EBF, ERIC, EVK, FNV, GE, HCSG, HSTM)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 18th:

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a sell rating to a hold rating.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Gabelli.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

Line (NYSE:LN) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $188.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rockwell Automation expects its adjusted EPS will be within $7.70 and $8.00 in fiscal 2018, depicting favorable manufacturing environment, positive macroeconomic indicators and strong first-half results. At the mid-point, EPS represents 16% year-over-year growth. It anticipates sales to be about $6.7 billion for the fiscal. Heavy industries will be the largest growth driver, backed by growth in emerging markets, and strong demand for metals and semiconductor. The positive impact of tax reform, increased investment, share repurchases and dividend hikes also remain catalysts for growth. Moreover, the stock has outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $224.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Raytheon is one of the best-positioned large-cap defense players due to its non-platform centric focus. Due to its wide range of combat-proven defense products, the company continues to receive numerous orders from both Pentagon as well as foreign allies. Raytheon's Patriot missile-defense systems have seen a number of buyers in recent times including international customers from Europe as well as the Middle East. Raytheon has a distinct focus on its overseas business. Foreign military contracts continue to be the vital growth driver for Raytheon. In particular, rising demand from Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East has turned out to be the key revenue driver for Raytheon. The company is also investing consistently in next-generation sensor technologies. However, factors like tough competition and political uncertainty continue to be major headwind for Raytheon. Its share price also underperformed the industry in the last one year.”

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

