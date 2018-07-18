Analysts Set Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) Price Target at $16.43

Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,585 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,019,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,595 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,555,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,329,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 725,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hostess Brands opened at $13.75 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $208.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

