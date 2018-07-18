Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) to Announce -$0.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.76). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($2.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.92% and a negative net margin of 768.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VYGR. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ VYGR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. 28,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.01. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

