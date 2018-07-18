Analysts Expect Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tutor Perini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. Tutor Perini posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tutor Perini will report full year sales of $5.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tutor Perini.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $38.00 target price on Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $991,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tutor Perini traded up $0.15, hitting $18.20, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

